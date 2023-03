Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you’re craving Mexican cuisine, check out these options:

Authentic eats

There’s legit Mexican food inside Palama Supermarket in Waimalu Shopping Center. Straight Outta Husk (98-020 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its tamales, along with other Mexican dishes like tacos, tortas and burritos. Everything is made fresh and the dishes come from family recipes. Customer favorites include the birria burrito ($18), chile relleno tamale ($6.95) and carne asada tacos ($6.25). The latter features grilled carne asada, guacamole, pickled onions and cilantro, plus salsa and lime, on a 6-inch corn tortilla.

Call 808-765-1990 or visit straightouttahusk.com.

Olé!

With locations in both Wahiawa and Kapolei, Taqueria El Ranchero offers diners an extensive menu of burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more. Tacos ($3.95) come with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa. Customers can also opt for seafood tacos ($5.75) — choice of shrimp or fish with onions, cilantro and Ranchero special sauce — tacos de birria (three pieces for $16) or veggie tacos ($4) with choice of beans, cheese, lettuce, onion, cilantro, salsa and sour cream.

Visit elrancherohawaii.com.

Say ‘Aloha’ to these new tacos

Aloha Table Waikiki (2238 Lauula St. Ste. 2F), known for its loco mocos, recently launched a new taco menu. Choose from spicy meat with cabbage, cheese and jalapeño ($18); Cajun mahi mahi with cabbage, cilantro and ranch dressing ($19.50); or teriyaki chicken with seaweed, ginger, green onions and mayo ($18). Of the three, the Cajun mahi mahi is the most popular. Make your Taco Tuesday complete with Aloha margaritas ($12) — available in classic, strawberry and pineapple flavors — and Corona beer buckets ($15 for four bottles).

Call 808-922-2221 or visit www.waikiki.alohatable.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).