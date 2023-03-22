Simply spec-‘taco’-lar

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Family-owned and -operated Surf & Salsa is a Haleiwa staple. According to owner Jhon Acuna, the biz has been serving up burritos, tacos, enchiladas and more since 2012.

“We decided to open something we were passionate about,” he says. “I eat Mexican food a lot. My mom is from Colombia; my dad was from Mexico City. We make everything fresh in house — all the salsas, tortillas, everything.”

If you’re looking for something to share with a group of friends, start with the tsunami fries ($17.50), which are a bed of fries loaded with steak, shrimp, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo with salsa on the side. The business is also known for its tacos, which are created with 6-inch homemade corn tortillas. Customers can choose between crunchy (lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream) or soft (cilantro, onions and lime) tacos. Protein fillings include steak, shredded beef, chicken or pork (all $5.50 each). There are even non-meat — soyrizo and veggie ($5.50 each) — options available.

“Our fresh, shredded beef taco is really popular; it’s like birria,” Acuna says.

If you’re craving something heartier, opt for one of the business’s burritos, which are made with 13-inch hand-rolled tortillas. Burrito options are endless, ranging from ranchero ($15) and California ($15) to shrimp ($15.75) and fish ($17.50).

“Our surf-and-turf burrito ($15.75) is especially popular because it has both steak and shrimp,” Acuna says. “Meanwhile, our fish burrito features the local fresh catch of the day.”

The business is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

“Our busiest times are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then again from 5 to 7 p.m.,” Acuna says. “We make everything fresh with love, and we want to serve good-quality food.”

Follow the biz on Instagram for updates (@surfnsalsa).

Surf & Salsa

66-521 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa

Instagram: @surfnsalsa

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo and Cash App accepted