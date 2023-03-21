comscore Future of DBEDT confirmation up to nominee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Future of DBEDT confirmation up to nominee

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 16 Chris Sadayasu

    STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 16

    Chris Sadayasu

The troubled Cabinet nomination of the head of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is up to acting Director Chris Sadayasu to decide whether he wants to take his confirmation vote to the full 25-member Senate. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up