Hawaiian Telcom and its employees donated more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits and organizations in 2022 and tripled employee volunteer hours in community service.

The company donated nearly $885,000 in airtime for public service announcements for nonprofit organizations and government agencies on Hawaiian Telcom TV, contributed nearly $200,000 to local nonprofits and organizations statewide, and raised more than $160,000 for United Way organizations in Hawaii.

Hawaiian Telcom employees worked more than 3,200 volunteer hours statewide.