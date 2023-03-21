comscore Keeaumoku Street safety in the works | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Keeaumoku Street safety in the works

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The “Complete Streets” project team will present proposed treatments for Keeaumoku Street from Kapiolani Boulevard to Wilder Avenue and host breakout groups to gather further community feedback. Some features include protected bicycle lanes, traffic calming and pedestrian crossing improvements. Above, the busy intersection of Kinau and Keeaumoku streets.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The “Complete Streets” project team will present proposed treatments for Keeaumoku Street from Kapiolani Boulevard to Wilder Avenue and host breakout groups to gather further community feedback. Some features include protected bicycle lanes, traffic calming and pedestrian crossing improvements. Above, the busy intersection of Kinau and Keeaumoku streets.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians wait to cross at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Keeaumoku Street in the foreground. At top, the crosswalk at Makaloa and Keeaumoku streets is a marked Barnes Dance crossing where pedestrians can proceed in any direction, including diagonally.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pedestrians wait to cross at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Keeaumoku Street in the foreground. At top, the crosswalk at Makaloa and Keeaumoku streets is a marked Barnes Dance crossing where pedestrians can proceed in any direction, including diagonally.

Plans to make Keeaumoku Street safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are in the works, with a meeting to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up