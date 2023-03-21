Keeaumoku Street safety in the works

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The “Complete Streets” project team will present proposed treatments for Keeaumoku Street from Kapiolani Boulevard to Wilder Avenue and host breakout groups to gather further community feedback. Some features include protected bicycle lanes, traffic calming and pedestrian crossing improvements. Above, the busy intersection of Kinau and Keeaumoku streets.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pedestrians wait to cross at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Keeaumoku Street in the foreground. At top, the crosswalk at Makaloa and Keeaumoku streets is a marked Barnes Dance crossing where pedestrians can proceed in any direction, including diagonally.