comscore Kokua Line: Is Hobron Lane traffic flow changing? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is Hobron Lane traffic flow changing?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Question: Is the state Department of Transportation going to allow “right turn on red” again at Hobron Lane and Ala Moana Boulevard? Traffic is a mess there, especially during morning rush hour. Changes they made a few months ago jam cars up. I saw road workers out again now, which I hope means they are relenting. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up