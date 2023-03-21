comscore Maui Land & Pineapple names new CEO, chairman | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui Land & Pineapple names new CEO, chairman

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  Race Randle: The incoming CEO is a former senior vice president of Howard Hughes Corp. and was instrumental in redeveloping Ward Village in Honolulu

  Warren Haruki: He has led Maui Land & Pineapple for the past 14 years and will continue to serve as a senior adviser

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has appointed Hawaii native and real estate veteran Race Randle to be its new CEO and Scot Sellers to be chairman, effective April 1. Read more

