Maui Land & Pineapple names new CEO, chairman
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
Race Randle:
The incoming CEO is a former senior vice president of Howard Hughes Corp. and was instrumental in redeveloping Ward Village in Honolulu
Warren Haruki:
He has led Maui Land & Pineapple for the past 14 years and will continue to serve as a senior adviser
