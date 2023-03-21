comscore ‘Misleading’ macadamia nut products prompt legislation in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Misleading’ macadamia nut products prompt legislation in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CHRIS SYKES / 2021 House Bill 1348 would require disclosing the origin of macadamia nuts in products sold in the state if packaging, including words or images, suggests that the nuts are from Hawaii. Above, boxes of Hawaiian Host macadamia nut candies and food items are displayed on shelves of a Hawaii CVS store.

    CHRIS SYKES / 2021

    House Bill 1348 would require disclosing the origin of macadamia nuts in products sold in the state if packaging, including words or images, suggests that the nuts are from Hawaii. Above, boxes of Hawaiian Host macadamia nut candies and food items are displayed on shelves of a Hawaii CVS store.

A kamaaina company that claims to be the biggest seller of chocolate-covered macadamia nuts has collided at the Legislature with local macadamia producers over whether Hawaii-branded products containing foreign macadamias should say so. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up