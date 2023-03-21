‘Misleading’ macadamia nut products prompt legislation in Hawaii
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CHRIS SYKES / 2021
House Bill 1348 would require disclosing the origin of macadamia nuts in products sold in the state if packaging, including words or images, suggests that the nuts are from Hawaii. Above, boxes of Hawaiian Host macadamia nut candies and food items are displayed on shelves of a Hawaii CVS store.