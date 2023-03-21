comscore New class of officers to lead enforcement of tourist fees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New class of officers to lead enforcement of tourist fees

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Forty-one new state conservation officers will help lead the crackdown on tourists who ignore visitor fees for Hawaii’s most popular state beaches and trails. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up