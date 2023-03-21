comscore Police arrest suspect in fatal Sheridan Street beating | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police arrest suspect in fatal Sheridan Street beating

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Honolulu police Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the beating death of a 64-year-old man at an apartment building in the Ala Moana area. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up