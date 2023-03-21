comscore Tech View: Multifactor authentication still best way to keep data safe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Multifactor authentication still best way to keep data safe

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

With all of the data breaches in the recent past, one characteristic stands out. Very few accounts that are protected by multifactor authentication, or MFA, are hacked. And those that are hacked are usually violated with the aid of social engineering. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Vincent Lim, David Lim and Emily Dempsey

Scroll Up