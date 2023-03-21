U.S. in ‘better place’ since pandemic, CDC director says during Hawaii visit
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser shortly before her talk Monday before a group of students and faculty at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree