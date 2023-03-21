comscore U.S. in ‘better place’ since pandemic, CDC director says during Hawaii visit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. in ‘better place’ since pandemic, CDC director says during Hawaii visit

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser shortly before her talk Monday before a group of students and faculty at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser shortly before her talk Monday before a group of students and faculty at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aims to become more nimble as a result of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

