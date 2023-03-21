Nanakuli ace Donald Kapaku Jr. learned by watching a master
By Paul Honda
Updated 12:03 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Donald Kapaku Sr. got his son to watch Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, who was known for his craftiness more than his velocity, as a youngster. Now, Kapaku Jr. is using those honed skills to baffle high school opponents.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / APRIL 23
Donald Kapaku Jr. pitched Nanakuli to victory against Waianae in the OIA Division II championship on April 23, 2022. He pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts in a 10-0 six-inning win in helping the Golden Hawks capture their first OIA baseball title.