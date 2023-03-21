Saint Louis hangs on atop prep baseball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 after collecting seven out of 10 first-place votes. The Crusaders came up clutch in wins over ‘Iolani, Maryknoll and Pac-Five. Winning three games in a row during a week of the ILH gauntlet is rare, but Saint Louis (10-3, 5-1 ILH) pulled it off. Read more

A 70 percent rate is decisive in just about any race.

Saint Louis remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 after collecting seven out of 10 first-place votes. The Crusaders came up clutch in wins over ‘Iolani, Maryknoll and Pac-Five. Winning three games in a row during a week of the ILH gauntlet is rare, but Saint Louis (10-3, 5-1 ILH) pulled it off.

So did Kamehameha (10-3-1, 4-2 ILH), with close wins over Pac-Five and Damien, and a TKO victory over Maryknoll.

The case for Saint Louis as the state’s No. 1 team seems quite clear. Eight of the Crusaders’ 10 wins are over Top 10 teams. Three of those victories were by at least five runs.

For Kamehameha, which has arguably the deepest pitching staff in the ILH, there is optimism from Top 10 voters. The Warriors received two first-place votes despite losses to Saint Louis, 1-0, and ‘Iolani, 10-4, over the past two weeks.

Maui, which moved up a notch to No. 3 this week, received one first-place vote. With a small number of games under their belts, the Sabers lost early in preseason to Maryknoll, but later beat defending state champion Waiakea, 4-2, and Saint Louis, 4-1, at Baldwin’s tournament.

After a long hiatus from game action, Maui meets King Kekaulike in a three-game series starting Thursday.

Hilo landed in the Top 10 for the first time this season at No. 8 following a 3-2 win over Waiakea.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 20, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (7) (10-3, 5-1 ILH) 94 1

> won at No. 2 ‘Iolani 4-1, Tuesday

> def. No. 8 Maryknoll 4-3 (8 inn), Thursday

> def. Pac-Five 10-5, Saturday

> next: vs. Damien, today, 3:30 p.m., Goeas

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

2. Kamehameha (2) (10-3-1, 4-2 ILH) 89 3

> def. Pac-Five 2-1, Tuesday

> def. Damien 5-3, Thursday

> def. No. 8 Maryknoll 12-2 (6 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 1 p.m., Ala Wai

3. Maui (1) (5-1, 0-0 MIL) 70 4-t

> bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday-Saturday

4. ‘Iolani (11-5, 3-3 ILH) 66 2

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis 4-1, Tuesday

> def. Pac-Five 17-11, Thursday

> lost to No. 4-t Mid-Pacific 9-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, today, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 1 p.m., Ala Wai

5. Mid-Pacific (12-4, 2-3 ILH) 41 4-t

> ppd (weather), Damien, Tuesday

> lost to No. 9 Punahou 5-3 (9 inn), Thursday

> won at No. 2 ‘Iolani 9-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Damien, Monday, time TBD

> next: vs. Pac-Five, today, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

6. Campbell (6-4, 3-0 OIA) 37 10

> won at Pearl City 9-1, Wednesday

> won at Aiea 13-3 (6 inn), Saturday

> next: at Kapolei, Saturday, 11 a.m.

> next: vs. Leilehua (Tuesday, Mar. 29)

7. Baldwin (3-7-1, 2-1 MIL) 29 7

> def. KS-Maui 5-4, Thursday

> def. KS-Maui 7-1, Friday

> lost to KS-Maui 4-3, Saturday

> next: bye

> next: vs. Lahainaluna (Mar. 30, Mar. 31, Apr. 1)

8. (tie) Hilo (2-0, 1-0 BIIF) 26 NR

> def. Waiakea 3-2, Wednesday

> next: at Kealakehe, today

> next: vs. Ka‘u, Friday

8. (tie) Waiakea (3-4, 1-1 BIIF) 26 6

> lost to Hilo 3-2, Wednesday

> won at Konawaena 10-6, Friday

> next: at Keaau, Wednesday

> next: at Pahoa, Saturday

10. Punahou (7-5, 3-3 ILH) 24 9

> lost to No. 8 Maryknoll 2-1 (8 inn), Tuesday

> won at No. 4 Mid-Pacific 5-3 (9 inn)

> def. Damien 2-1, Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 8).