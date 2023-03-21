comscore Saint Louis hangs on atop prep baseball Top 10 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis hangs on atop prep baseball Top 10

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

Saint Louis remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 after collecting seven out of 10 first-place votes. The Crusaders came up clutch in wins over ‘Iolani, Maryknoll and Pac-Five. Winning three games in a row during a week of the ILH gauntlet is rare, but Saint Louis (10-3, 5-1 ILH) pulled it off. Read more

Previous Story
Jason Kaneshiro: Wahine’s basketball journey filled with improbable accomplishments

Scroll Up