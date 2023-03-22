comscore Column: Rules would cut access to tennis lessons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Rules would cut access to tennis lessons

  • By Bertha Scammon
  • Today
  • Updated 7:30 p.m.
  • Bertha Scammon is the mother of two young girls who would be affected by the tennis-court changes.

The Kilauea tennis program, as well as many other USTA (U.S. Tennis Association) programs here, are being severely threatened by new rules proposed by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. Read more

