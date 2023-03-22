Column: Rules would cut access to tennis lessons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kilauea tennis program, as well as many other USTA (U.S. Tennis Association) programs here, are being severely threatened by new rules proposed by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. The city recently put out a survey to gather input from the tennis community related to its draft of new court usage rules, which in particular negatively affect permits for tennis lessons.

The new rules would reduce our current 15 program sites to six because they would allow classes only at sites with eight courts or more; two of these six sites do not have lights for evening classes. The six sites with eight courts or more are Ala Moana Park, Diamond Head Tennis Center (no lights), Keehi Lagoon (no lights), Central Oahu Regional Park, Lehua and Kailua parks.

That means nearly a dozen current parks would no longer be available for tennis lesson programs: at Koko Head, Kilauea, Manoa, Makiki, Moanalua, Ala Puumalu, Pearlridge, Asing, Makakilo, Waialua and Kaneohe.

The new rules also would prohibit morning classes and night classes past 7 p.m. In sum, our classes will be dramatically curbed by over 60%.

Our primary opposition to the new rules is the disparate impact they would have on youth, due to the diminished access to tennis classes if restricted to lessons at sites with eight-plus courts. We are the voice of our children and future generations; they deserve to be heard and taken into consideration.

In a recent meeting, city Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen said that tennis was not that important and that the courts would be transformed for pickleball use. This will impact the tennis courts by drilling done on them, and noise would be of great impact, too.

If enacted, the new rules would diminish access and opportunity for people to learn and enjoy the sport of tennis, in particular our children. Tennis classes should still be allowed at neighborhood park sites with four tennis courts to serve families near their home and schools.

Tennis programs provide many health and wellness benefits — and these lessons provide teamwork, time away from electronic devices, builds relationships around the community, and children leave happy and accomplished. In the end, the children should not be negatively impacted from tennis lessons being largely taken from them.

Further, the city’s survey was sent to very few people and to none of the children’s parents affected or the community. When the survey closed, there had not been time enough for the community to share it and oppose the proposal.

We parents, children, coaches and all involved are begging for reconsideration of these restrictions so people of all ages and from all communities can continue to enjoy the tennis classes that are provided by USTA. My family and I value the numerous benefits of USTA programs at the parks and have been part of them for the last eight years.

As expressed by Coach Robbie Char: Tennis is an essential sport for our keiki because of the people it creates and the community it builds. Tennis players end up being calm and critical thinkers, as well as thoughtful members of our society. Many sports focus on hitting or attacking another person physically in some way. But the overall skillset that tennis cultivates naturally trains players to be calm and collected in their day-to-day life. It is affordable for families (financial support is offered), it’s inclusive, community focused and builds character.

The city’s new rules would have a negative impact on our keiki islandwide. Instead of eliminating tennis courts, more should be built; kids should be able to go out and practice the sport. If Ms. Thielen wants courts she should build more, not get rid of a sport that has provided scholarships for many of our children. I have witnessed firsthand how kids who are heading to university on the mainland have been awarded financial support from this sport.

Bertha Scammon is the mother of two young girls who would be affected by the tennis-court changes.