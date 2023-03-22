comscore Letter: Allow open carry of guns in public places | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Allow open carry of guns in public places

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The City Council’s bill regarding carrying guns in sensitive areas is off the mark (“Honolulu City Council OKs bill designating gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Wahine basketball team showed strength, class

Scroll Up