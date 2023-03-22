Letter: Allow open carry of guns in public places

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City Council’s bill regarding carrying guns in sensitive areas is off the mark (“Honolulu City Council OKs bill designating gun-free places,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). The city should allow open carry of guns.

By designating sensitive areas where gun carry is prohibited, those who want to hurt people will be told where people cannot defend themselves. The crazies must be jumping for joy. By allowing people to openly carry guns and defend themselves, the attacker would think twice. The mayor needs to give more thought to the matter.

Mervin Ahana

Moanalua

