Editorial | Letters

Letter: Louis Kealoha should be denied pension

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was happy to see in your article, “High court: Kealoha not entitled to taxpayer-funded attorney” (Star-Advertiser, March 8), that the Hawaii Supreme Court showed some common sense (unlike the Honolulu Police Commission and the Intermediate Court of Appeals) and said that former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha was not entitled to a taxpayer-funded lawyer. Read more

