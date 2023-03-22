Letter: Louis Kealoha should be denied pension

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was happy to see in your article, “High court: Kealoha not entitled to taxpayer-funded attorney” (Star-Advertiser, March 8), that the Hawaii Supreme Court showed some common sense (unlike the Honolulu Police Commission and the Intermediate Court of Appeals) and said that former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha was not entitled to a taxpayer-funded lawyer.

However, I don’t understand why he is still getting a publicly funded pension. He is a criminal! Numerous states revoke the pensions of government workers or officials convicted of an “on the job” felony. Hawaii needs to do the same.

Shonni Stevens

Hawaii Kai

