comscore Editorial: Raise payments for Medicaid care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Raise payments for Medicaid care

  • Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

Hawaii’s low payments to health care providers who serve low-income and disabled Medicaid recipients are a problem for the state. When combined with its high cost of living, the paltry payments are a major factor in the state’s troubling physician shortage. Read more

