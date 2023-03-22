comscore Biden wants largest marine sanctuary in Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Biden wants largest marine sanctuary in Pacific

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE / NEW YORK TIMES A coral thrives in the Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, which is part of the larger U.S. Pacific Remote Islands.

    U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE / NEW YORK TIMES

    A coral thrives in the Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, which is part of the larger U.S. Pacific Remote Islands.

The largest marine protected area in the world could be created in the waters southwest of Hawaii after President Joe Biden announced his intent to create a marine sanctuary in the waters around the U.S. Pacific Remote Islands. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Joshua Ramelb

Scroll Up