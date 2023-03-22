comscore Bill to fund OHA land repairs dies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to fund OHA land repairs dies

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs criticized state House of Representatives leadership Tuesday for not hearing a bill appropriating $65 million to repair harbor infrastructure on land in Kakaako the Legislature gave OHA in 2012 to settle a $200 million debt. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Joshua Ramelb

Scroll Up