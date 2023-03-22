comscore Hawaii woman appeals sentence for illegally lobbying Trump | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii woman appeals sentence for illegally lobbying Trump

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

A Hawaii businesswoman is appealing her two-year federal prison sentence and the $250,000 fine she received Jan. 19 after she pleaded guilty to working with a former hip-hop star and a rich Republican donor to illegally lobby former President Donald Trump to drop the prosecution of a Malaysian fugitive and send an exiled businessman back to China. Read more

