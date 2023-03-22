comscore Hokule‘a and Hikianalia to sail on 4-year voyage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hokule‘a and Hikianalia to sail on 4-year voyage

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Crew members Keli Takenaga, left, and Kai Hoshijo stood aboard the Hokule‘a during Tuesday’s news conference.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Nainoa Thompson, CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, discussed details Tuesday of the Hokule‘a and Hikianalia’s next major voyage, called Moananuiakea, during a news conferene at the Marine Education Training Center on Sand Island.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A cup of awa was offered to the ocean by crew member Nathan Wong.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Snowbird Bento of Kamehameha Schools performed a welcoming chant.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced Tuesday that the Hokule‘a is scheduled to embark June 15 on a 43,000-nautical-mile journey circumnavigating the Pacific. Read more

