Hokule‘a and Hikianalia to sail on 4-year voyage

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced Tuesday that the Hokule‘a is scheduled to embark June 15 on a 43,000-nautical-mile journey circumnavigating the Pacific. It will launch from Juneau, Alaska, while its sister canoe, the Hikianalia, is scheduled to join the expedition in August from Seattle.

The expedition is called the Moananuiakea Voyage, and PVS hopes it will spark a movement of “planetary navigators” by developing young leaders and engaging communities around the world to take part in navigating the earth toward a healthy and thriving future, according to a news release.

“This is about not just the oceans,” Nainoa Thompson, chief executive officer of PVS, said in a news release. “This is about taking discovery and moving it towards choices, and moving it towards the choices that will take action that we believe is going to help build a future that is good enough for our kids.”

A Tuesday news conference at the Marine Education Training Center on Sand Island, which announced the details for the upcoming voyage, was opened with an oli and a cleansing ritual. It was followed by a speech given by Thompson, in which he detailed the importance of cultivating a healthier earth.

He emphasized the vital role that education plays in preparing new generations to develop sustainable practices, and how the voyage is representative of the love and care that is necessary in a movement such as this. Thompson also highlighted voyaging’s ability to connect global communities toward this common goal by sharing one another’s life experiences.

Among the event’s guest speakers were representatives from a handful of Moananuiakea’s sponsors, some of which include Hawaiian Airlines and Kamehameha Schools. Represent- atives from each of the voyage’s four educational partners were also given the opportunity to speak, each of whom voiced their commitment to helping current and future generations achieve a sustainable future.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner commended the Hokule‘a’s accomplished history and PVS’ current goals.

“Hokule‘a represents the greatest source of pride we have in these islands, not only for Hawaiians, but for all of us who call Hawaii home,” Lassner said. “It provides a way to connect all of those who care about healthy oceans and a healthy planet to work together.”

Preparations for the Moananuiakea voyage have been underway for the past five years, and the journey is scheduled to take four years to complete, according to the news release. During their journey the canoes will visit more than 300 ports and 36 countries and archipelagos. Both boats will include a total of about 400 crew members.

The Hokule‘a will be transported to Alaska via Matson in April, and it is scheduled to arrive in Auke Bay on June 10. There the canoe and crew will be welcomed by native communities and partners, and crew members will spend five days participating in community and educational engagements before embark- ing on their voyage June 15.

Those who are interested in following the Hokule‘a and Hikianalia on their voyage can visit PVS’ Wa‘a Honua website at waahonua.com.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.