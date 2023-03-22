comscore Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The Honolulu Salary Commission on Tuesday recommended pay boosts of 12.5% and greater for the city’s mayor and department heads and a 60.2% pay jump for the leader of the Honolulu City Council. Read more

