Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, diving, softball, water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California sophomore catcher hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Bears an 8-7 win over Southern California on Saturday for their only win of the series. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California sophomore catcher hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Bears an 8-7 win over Southern California on Saturday for their only win of the series. Lomavita finished 5-for-13 in three games against the Trojans with a walk, two homers, four runs scored, four RBIs and a stolen base. Lomavita leads the Bears in batting average (.324), runs (19), hits (24) and home runs (five).

>> Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman hit .500 (8-for-16) with two doubles, six runs and four RBIs to help the Sun Devils win two of three against Utah over the weekend.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop finished 5-for-13 with a double and two runs scored as the Hornets lost two of three to Grand Canyon over the weekend. Through 19 games, Aloy leads the Hornets by more than 40 points in batting with a .351 average and is tied for the team lead with nine extra-base hits.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson senior shortstop drove in a run in the first inning of all three games in the series and finished 6-for-11 with three doubles, four runs, eight RBIs and a stolen base to help the Wildcats win two of three against Marist over the weekend.

>> Kalae Harrison, Punahou ’20: The N.C. State junior second baseman singled to drive in a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and scored one of two runs on a walk-off single to beat No. 14 Virginia 5-4 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Harrison finished 3-for-5 in the game hitting in the leadoff spot for the Wolfpack.

>> Xaige Lancaster, Hilo ’22: The New Mexico State freshman shortstop doubled for his first collegiate hit in a 10-7 loss to Utah Tech on Sunday.

>> Cayden Okada, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore right-hander earned the win in the series opener against Whitworth (Wash.) on Saturday, tossing the final three shutout innings while allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts to improve to 3-0 for the season. Okada closed out the series earning his second save, with a scoreless inning of work, to help the Boxers complete a three-game sweep on Sunday.

>> Dawson Tokishi, Baldwin ’20: The Pacific (Ore.) junior center fielder hit .400 (6-for-15) in the series against Whitworth (Wash.) with a walk, two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored.

>> Ty Yukumoto, Leilehua ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore shortstop finished 6-for-14 against the Pirates with a homer, a walk, three runs scored, four RBIs and two stolen bases.

>> Tyler Quinn, Maryknoll ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) senior third baseman started the first two games of the series against the Pirates and went 2-for-8 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored.

WOMEN’S DIVING

>> Emma Ng Pack, Punahou ’20: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps junior qualified for the consolation final in the 1-meter diving event at the NCAA Division III Championships and placed 12th overall on Friday with a finals score of 386.55.

SOFTBALL

>> Alyssa Okada, Pearl City ’19: The Long Island senior left fielder went 3-for-8 with three runs and a stolen base in a three-game sweep of Fairleigh Dickinson over the weekend.

>> Kenna Higa, Kamehameha ’21: The Norfolk State sophomore third baseman went 4-for-8 with a double, three walks, three runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base to help the Spartans win two of three over Howard over the weekend.

>> Lauren Almeida, Kamehameha-Maui ’21: The Utah Tech sophomore shortstop went 7-for-12 with two doubles, a homer, a walk, five runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a sweep of Abilene Christian over the weekend.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona, Baldwin ’22: The Utah Tech freshman left fielder finished 5-for-11 with a walk, a double, three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base against the Wildcats.

>> Rylee Nishimoto, Mililani ’20: The Sonoma State junior outfielder finished 4-for-15 with three runs scored to help the Seawolves win three of four against Cal State Monterey Bay over the weekend. Nishimoto is ninth in the California Collegiate Athletic Association with a .370 batting average.

>> Logan Carlos, Maryknoll ’18: The Western Oregon senior second baseman finished 5-for-13 with two walks, a double, three runs scored and an RBI to help the Wolves sweep Simon Fraser in a four-game series over the weekend.

>> Jadalee Takara, Roosevelt ’19: The Menlo (Calif.) senior left fielder singled for her first hit of the season and finished with two walks and two stolen bases in a doubleheader sweep of San Diego Christian on Friday.

>> Hailee Ueyama, ‘Iolani ’18: The Puget Sound senior second baseman finished 4-for-10 with a double, two stolen bases, a run scored and two RBIs to help the Loggers split a four-game series against Whitworth (Wash.) over the weekend.

>> Jazzy Allen, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Puget Sound freshman shortstop started the final three games of the series against Whitworth (Wash.) and hit .444 (4-for-9) with two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Koko Butcher, Moanalua ’21: The Occidental (Calif.) sophomore driver had a goal and two steals in a 21-4 loss to Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday and tallied two goals and three steals later in the day in an 11-5 loss to Cal State Fullerton.

>> Andie Perreira, University ’20: The Concordia Irvine sophomore utility scored one of the Eagles’ two goals in a 15-2 loss to No. 6 UC Irvine on Friday.

>> Ka’imi Duncklee, Hawaii Baptist ’21: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps sophomore had two goals, an assist and a steal in a 19-5 win over Chapman (Calif.) on Saturday.

>> Coco Jones, Punahou ’22: The Villanova freshman attacker was one of five Wildcats to score a goal in an 11-6 loss to Long Island on Saturday.

>> Josie Mobley, Punahou ’20: The Harvard junior scored a goal in a 16-0 shutout of Santa Clara on Saturday.

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.