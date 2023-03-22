comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, diving, softball, water polo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, diving, softball, water polo

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California sophomore catcher hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Bears an 8-7 win over Southern California on Saturday for their only win of the series. Read more

Previous Story
No. 3 ‘Iolani swings away in beating No. 5 Kamehameha
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 22, 2023

Scroll Up