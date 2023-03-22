comscore Stremick comes through in the circle, at the plate for Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Stremick comes through in the circle, at the plate for Kalani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Freshman Naomi Stremick doubled, tripled, homered, scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and pitched the last two innings for the win as Kalani edged No. 8 Moanalua 5-4 in eight innings on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
No. 3 ‘Iolani swings away in beating No. 5 Kamehameha
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 22, 2023

Scroll Up