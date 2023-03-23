Bill banning sales of flavored tobacco products dies in State Senate

A legislative bill proposing a ban on the sales of flavored tobacco products in Hawaii has died in the State Senate, disappointing health advocates working to end the state’s teen vaping epidemic.

House Bill 551, introduced by State Rep. Scot Matayoshi (D, Kaneohe-Maunawili), was referred to the Senate Consumer Protection and Health & Human Service committees, but not scheduled for a hearing before today’s deadline.

The bill, which was backed by the Keiki Caucus and opposed by the Hawaii Smokers Alliance, would have prohibited the sale of flavored tobacco products, including vaping products, as well as the mislabeling of e-liquids as nicotine free.

Matayoshi has introduced similar bills over past years, including one last year that made it to the Governor’s desk, but with a loophole that advocates opposed, and was ultimately vetoed.

“I’m disappointed that, year after year, the legislature has not managed to pass a flavored vaping ban,” said Matayoshi in an email. “This bill has broad public support, and every year we delay is another year thousands of keiki become addicted to nicotine.”

A slew of legislative bills were introduced this year to tackle regulation of flavored tobacco products. Health advocates have for years been pushing for the ban to address Hawaii’s teen vaping epidemic, saying companies intentionally market candy-flavored products to entice and addict youth.

They are now throwing their support behind Senate Bill 1447, introduced by state Sen. Brandon Elefante (D, Aiea-Pearl City), which restores the ability of counties to enact stricter regulations on the sale of tobacco products and electronic smoking devices. The House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce on Tuesday recommended that the measure be passed, with amendments.