Column: What youth need to succeed (it's not what you might think) | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: What youth need to succeed (it’s not what you might think)

  • By Haumea Velasco, Leah Delos Santos and Sydney Story
  • Today
  • Updated 5:55 p.m.

Discipline and a college degree are adult ideas of what students need to succeed. For youth who have a roof over their head and social support, no doubt that’s at least partially true. As policy interns with Opportunity Youth Action Hawai‘i (OYAH), however, we now know that a significant number of Hawaii youth lack both a home and a supportive family. Read more

