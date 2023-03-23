comscore Letter: Concrete buildings need better design, funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Concrete buildings need better design, funding

Why are some people surprised at how much money it will take to repair the convention center water leaks and repairs (“Hawai‘i Convention Center needs more than $15M quick fix for leaks,” Star-Advertiser, March 19)? The cracks and needed maintenance are no surprise to engineers and contractors. Read more

