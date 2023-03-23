comscore Letter: Exempt federal medical care programs from GET | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Exempt federal medical care programs from GET

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Anyone in Hawaii who is covered by Medicaid, Medicare or TRICARE probably has a story about the difficulty of finding a physician who will take you as a patient. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Raise payments for Medicaid care

Scroll Up