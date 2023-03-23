Editorial | Letters Letter: Offer travel articles on places we can afford Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In Sunday’s Travel section, there was an article about wellness destinations from The New York Times (“High-tech healing,” Star-Advertiser, March 19). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In Sunday’s Travel section, there was an article about wellness destinations from The New York Times (“High-tech healing,” Star-Advertiser, March 19). The daily prices for rooms were as follows — $3,200, $449, $827, $2,146, and $1,425. This is not an isolated article from the NYT travel section. It leans toward high-end accommodations. We all know Hawaii is expensive, as our recent real estate tax evaluations will attest. How about more travel ideas and features on places that more of your readers can realistically afford to go to? Mahalo! Pat Kelly Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Raise payments for Medicaid care