Letter: Offer travel articles on places we can afford

In Sunday’s Travel section, there was an article about wellness destinations from The New York Times (“High-tech healing,” Star-Advertiser, March 19). The daily prices for rooms were as follows — $3,200, $449, $827, $2,146, and $1,425. This is not an isolated article from the NYT travel section. It leans toward high-end accommodations.

We all know Hawaii is expensive, as our recent real estate tax evaluations will attest. How about more travel ideas and features on places that more of your readers can realistically afford to go to? Mahalo!

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

