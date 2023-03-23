Editorial | Off the News Off The News: A deal to open Maui high school Today Updated 6:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state Department of Education had been pushing to open its $180 million Kulanihako‘i High School in Kihei to an inaugural ninth-grade class this year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state Department of Education had been pushing to open its $180 million Kulanihako‘i High School in Kihei to an inaugural ninth-grade class this year. But DOE’s decade-long disregard for a 2013 Land Use Commission directive for a “grade-separated pedestrian crossing” — an overpass or underpass, for student safety — put the school opening in limbo, prompting an unusual mea culpa by schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Deputy Superintendent of Operations Curt Otaguro on Feb. 9. On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Green’s office announced a stop-gap fix: DOE transports all students by bus; the state indemnifies Maui for student safety; and the LUC temporarily issues a certificate of occupancy, allowing the school to — fingers crossed — open in August. Previous Story Off The News: New conservation officers on the job