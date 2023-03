Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today the film "20 Minutes" will premiere in Hawaii, memorializing a time period on Jan. 13, 2018, that former Gov. David Ige would rather forget.

That was the day of the false missile alert that panicked residents, with a delay in sending the all-clear heaping embarrassment on the state Capitol’s fifth floor.

When Ige finished this chapter of his public life, being reminded of that day surely was not among the plans for his dream retirement.

At least the cast list doesn’t show anyone playing the governor.