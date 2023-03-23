comscore 600 small businesses apply for city’s pandemic recovery grants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

600 small businesses apply for city’s pandemic recovery grants

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

A city program to award $10 million in federal COVID- 19 relief funds to Oahu small businesses that suffered economic losses during the pandemic has garnered hundreds of applicants. Read more

