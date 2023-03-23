comscore Guarded hope greets stalled opening of Maui school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Guarded hope greets stalled opening of Maui school

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / MARCH 11 Kulanihakoi High School on Maui delayed its opening due to safety concerns with traffic. Residents held signs urging the school to be opened.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cars enter a four-lane roundabout at the busy intersection of Piilani Highway and Kulanihakoi Street.

Fourteen-year-old Tyler Sammon says he really is glad that Gov. Josh Green has announced an agreement meant to end a bureaucratic impasse and finally open the still-vacant new Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei, Maui, possibly this August. Read more

