Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave to debut at West Oahu
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
A surfer tried out the new Wai Kai Wave attraction in Ewa Beach on Wednesday.
Kayaks for rent at the Wai Kai Lagoon at the Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach.
. Above, onlookers take in the action while a surfer rides the Wai Kai Wave.
The Wai Kai, at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach, will open Saturday. The waterfront development features a 100-foot-wide wave for standing- wave surfing, water activities on a 52-acre lagoon and more. At top, a surfer rides the Wai Kai Wave. Above, onlookers take in the action.