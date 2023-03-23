comscore Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave to debut at West Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave to debut at West Oahu

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  A surfer tried out the new Wai Kai Wave attraction in Ewa Beach on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

     A surfer tried out the new Wai Kai Wave attraction in Ewa Beach on Wednesday.

  Kayaks for rent at the Wai Kai Lagoon at the Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kayaks for rent at the Wai Kai Lagoon at the Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach.

  Onlookers take in the action while a surfer rides the Wai Kai Wave.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    . Above, onlookers take in the action while a surfer rides the Wai Kai Wave.

  The Wai Kai, at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach, will open Saturday. The waterfront development features a 100-foot-wide wave for standing-wave surfing, water activities on a 52-acre lagoon and more.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Wai Kai, at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach, will open Saturday. The waterfront development features a 100-foot-wide wave for standing- wave surfing, water activities on a 52-acre lagoon and more. At top, a surfer rides the Wai Kai Wave. Above, onlookers take in the action.

A 52-acre recreational lagoon and shoreside commercial development called Wai Kai featuring a surfing wave pool with the world’s largest standing wave opens Saturday in Ewa Beach. Read more

