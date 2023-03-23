Medal of Honor recipient visits Schofield soldiers
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:35 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Army Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, left, visited Schofield Barracks with his family, daughter Stephanie Birdwell, son-in-law Spike Bighorn, and granddaughters Raven and Willow Bighorn. The Army veteran retroactively received the Medal of Honor last year for actions while serving with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. A room at Schofield has been named in his honor.