Medal of Honor recipient visits Schofield soldiers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Medal of Honor recipient visits Schofield soldiers

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Army Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, left, visited Schofield Barracks with his family, daughter Stephanie Birdwell, son-in-law Spike Bighorn, and granddaughters Raven and Willow Bighorn. The Army veteran retroactively received the Medal of Honor last year for actions while serving with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. A room at Schofield has been named in his honor.

The first time Dwight Birdwell was in Hawaii was in 1968 for one hour on his way back from Vietnam. “That was an hour too long, because I wanted to get home,” said Birdwell. “Not a reflection of this paradise, but I wanted to get home.” Read more

