New Hawaii laws protect abortion providers, restore ways of charging defendants

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  Gov. Josh Green signed Act 2, which will ensure abortion protections in Hawaii, into law at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

    Gov. Josh Green signed Act 2, which will ensure abortion protections in Hawaii, into law at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

  Josh Green: The governor signed two new bills into law that address rulings by the Hawaii Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court

    Josh Green:

    The governor signed two new bills into law that address rulings by the Hawaii Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court

Gov. Josh Green signed Act 1 and Act 2 into law today to applause, surrounded by members of the House and Senate. Read more

