Scoreboard – March 23, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien at Sand Island Field No. 4; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five at Sand Island Field No. 5. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Kahuku vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Waialua at Waipahu; Aiea at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waipahu; Waianae at Waialua; Pearl City at Mililani; Radford at Campbell; Nanakuli at Kapolei. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Tulane vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA East: Kailua vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate field.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5.

OIA East: Kaiser at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Radford at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

Softball

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity

At Ala Wai

‘Iolani 8, Mid-Pacific 3

W—Lehua Acoba. L—Alexa Siu.

Leading hitters—MPI: Kristie Kagawa 3-3, 2 RBI; Alexa Siu 1-3, 1 RBI. IOL: Harley Acosta 2-4, 1 run, 4 RBIs; Natalie Ching 3-3, 2 RBIs; Milla Fukuda 3-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

Makua Ali’i

Wednesday

Hui Ohana 17, Bad Company 16

Zen 10, Yankees 9

Na Pueo 9, P.H. Shipyard 2

Aikane 16, Fat Katz 2

Action 18, Firehouse 11

Golden Eagles 18, Sons Of Hawaii 6

Go Deep 15, Na Kahuna 2

Sportsmen 17, Ho’O Ikaika 16

Hawaiians 17, Islanders 16

Waipio 13, Makules 7

Kupuna Kane 8, Kool Katz 3

Volleyball

OIA

Boys Varsity

Moanalua def. Farrington 25-7, 25-8, 25-12

Kaiser def. Castle 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

McKinley def. Anuenue 25-9, 25-10, 25-9

Roosevelt def. Kailua 25-17, 25-15, 25-15

Water polo

OIA

Girls Varsity

Kapolei 12, Pearl City 1

Goal Scorers—KAP: Kaya Gabriel-Medeiros 3, Venezuela Lino 2, Marisol Salas-Selem, Tatum Pascua, Holly LeDoux,

Kayla Nadig 4. PC: Alexys Saena.

Kalaheo 5, Campbell 0

(Campbell forfeit)

Kaiser 11, Roosevelt 10 3OT

Goal Scorers—KAIS: Emi Chrash, Kimie Ginoza, Ashley Kaisho, Sekai Apuzen-Ito, Nikki Hunt, Jaime Farah 6. ROO: Kimberly Cassens 4, Jonna Keo 2, Jessica Lau, Jayzlyn Tomisa 3.

Tennis

college women

CSUN 7, Chaminade 0

Wednesday

At Diamond Head Tennis Center

Honolulu

Singles

1. Moratalla Sanz, Emma (CSUN) def. Cookman, Molly (CUH) 6-1, 6-0

2. Ho, Angela (CSUN) def. Carvalho, Kirra (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

3. Solis Urdiales, Vito (CSUN) def. Lau, Berylin (CUH) 6-1, 6-0

4. Harper, Tallia (CSUN) def. Danielson, Sydney (CUH) 6-1, 6-0

5. O’Neill, Jacqueline (CSUN) def. Buttery,Selena (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

6. Dermenjyan, Sofia (CSUN) def. RamirezMiranda,Emily (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Cookman, Molly/Danielson, Sydney (CUH) vs. Coetzee, Jolene/Ho, Angela (CSUN) unfinished

2. Turchak, Sasha/Zhytelna, Yuliia (CSUN) def. Carvalho, Kirra/Lau, Berylin (CUH) 6-0

3. Solis Urdiales, Vito/O’Neill, Jacqueline (CSUN) def. RamirezMiranda,Emily/Palmer, Danica (CUH-WT) 6-0

OIA

Boys Varsity

Moanalua 5, Roosevelt 0

Kapolei 2, Waialua 0

Girls Varsity

Moanalua 4, Roosevelt 1

Kapolei 2, Waialua 1