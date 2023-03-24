comscore Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump

  • By Michael R. Sisak / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 p.m.

Hours earlier, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that any criminal charge against him could lead to “potential death & destruction.” Read more

Previous Story
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Salt Lake

Scroll Up