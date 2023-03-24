State Senate rejects 2, confirms 2 Green Cabinet nominees

Gov. Josh Green lost two of his nominated state department directors today in close votes by the Senate, which also confirmed two department heads.

On the losing end of votes were Chris Sadayasu to run the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and Scott Glenn to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

Sadayasu’s vote was 8-15 for confirmation. Glenn’s vote was 12-12, with one senator absent.

The two nominees confirmed today were Kali Watson to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and Keith Regan to lead the Department of Accounting and General Services.

Senators voted 21-2 for Watson, and 24-0 for Regan.

The decisions followed a Thursday confirmation of Laura Kaakua to be deputy director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources on a 25-0 vote. Kaakua was the first one of Green’s nominees to receive a decision on confirmation after Green became governor in December.

Most of Green’s other nominees have yet to receive final confirmation decisions, though several have gone through an initial committee hearing to receive a recommendation.