Letter: For construction firm, 4-day week optimal

I wish to provide information on the four-day week. In the early 1980s, my company, a general building contractor in Hawaii, went to a four-day workweek.

We worked Tuesday through Friday. It is a wonderful way to work: one less day of travel; Mondays off to tend to personal business; a three-day weekend every week (four days when there was a holiday); one fewer day to get started and shut down.

The workers love it and their families benefit. There was less need for time off, and a 10-hour day is more efficient. Carpentry work is physically tiring. However everyone who worked for us liked the four-day week better than any other company's five-day week.

I highly recommend the four-day, 10 hours a day workweek.

Don Moody
Kailua