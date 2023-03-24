Letter: Major nations evade criminal court oversight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was celebrated by many of us as just and an overdue decision, and widely covered by the U.S. and international media.

The verdict sounds like a big deal but unfortunately, it is more symbolic than substantive.

The ICC has a noble but very limited mandate, which includes crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression. It has minimal powers and a meager record of convictions.

The notable countries who are not members of ICC include the U.S., China, Russia and India.

These very nonsignatory nations have poor records.

Our own legacy of using carpet- bombing and napalm in Vietnam and Cambodia, and presently the China’s cultural genocide and forceful “reeducation” of the Uyghurs are shining examples of issues that fall within the mandate of ICC.

How could such nations be part of the ICC when they themselves have an ignominious record?

We are right to be afraid that ICC may knock on our doors one day.

Birendra Singh Huja

Kahala

