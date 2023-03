Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That COVID-19 recovery? It’s not over yet, for many small business owners.

An overwhelming response to the Oahu Business Recovery grant program is proof. Over 11 days, beginning Jan. 30, 600 applicants swarmed the program’s online site, though the city had planned to take only 400. Each affirmed that it had endured at least a 25% drop in revenue during the pandemic.

Up to $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will be awarded, and so far, the average payout is more than $20,600. After all 600 applications are processed, the city will determine if there will be another round.