Experts warn that it’s not a matter of if we’ll have another pandemic, but when. Especially given the fragility of Hawaii’s health-care system in rural areas, the awarding of $14.2 million in federal dollars to support the state’s public-health infrastructure is encouraging news.

Most of it is going toward workforce development in underserved areas, with $705,000 for elements such as public-health accreditation, communications and community partnerships. Let’s hope these funds are invested well.