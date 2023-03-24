comscore 4 Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in Makaha crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

4 Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in Makaha crash

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The four Honolulu police officers facing felony charges in connection with a September 2021 police pursuit that ended in a crash pleaded not guilty Thursday in Circuit Court. Standing in the back row are officers Joshua J.S. Nahulu, left, Robert G. Lewis III, Jake R.T. Bartolome and Erik X.K. Smith. Their attorneys in front are Howard Luke, left, Benjamin Ignacio, Pedric Arrisgado and Doris Lum.

Four Honolulu police officers accused of chasing a vehicle with six Maili Beach Park partygoers in September 2021 entered not-guilty pleas Thursday to charges that they caused a crash, fled the scene and conspired to cover it up. Read more

