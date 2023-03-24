4 Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in Makaha crash
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The four Honolulu police officers facing felony charges in connection with a September 2021 police pursuit that ended in a crash pleaded not guilty Thursday in Circuit Court. Standing in the back row are officers Joshua J.S. Nahulu, left, Robert G. Lewis III, Jake R.T. Bartolome and Erik X.K. Smith. Their attorneys in front are Howard Luke, left, Benjamin Ignacio, Pedric Arrisgado and Doris Lum.