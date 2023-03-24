comscore Deadly fungus detected in Hawaii patient | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deadly fungus detected in Hawaii patient

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

There has been one confirmed case in Hawaii of Candida auris, a deadly fungus that has sparked national concern as it’s spread rapidly through hospitals and other health care facilities in about two dozen states. Read more

