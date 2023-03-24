comscore GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
The senior Republican state senator has asked voters to reject a freshman Republican House member in the 2024 election after Rep. Elijah Pierick questioned why ‘Ewa Makai Middle School has LGBTQ flags on campus, including outside the principal’s office. Read more

