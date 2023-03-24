Hawaii News Matson ups food bank’s support to $10M By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Foodbank has received a commitment from Matson Inc. to provide another $5 million in cash and in-kind shipping services to support food banks in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Foodbank has received a commitment from Matson Inc. to provide another $5 million in cash and in-kind shipping services to support food banks in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. The new commitment extends an earlier pledge from the state’s largest ocean transportation company to provide up to $5 million in assistance over 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of its pandemic response plan. Matson is committing another $5 million in support for the next three years, and it comes at a time when local families are facing new hardship with the ending of federal SNAP benefits in the midst of an inflationary environment. Currently, 1 in 6 Hawaii residents continue to struggle with hunger. Since the start of the partnership, Hawaii Foodbank has been able to draw on Matson’s support to transport nearly 200 containers of food from the mainland to Hawaii. This has translated into 4 million meals. Previous Story On the Move: Coldwell banker Realty