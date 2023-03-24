comscore Matson ups food bank’s support to $10M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson ups food bank’s support to $10M

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Hawaii Foodbank has received a commitment from Matson Inc. to provide another $5 million in cash and in-kind shipping services to support food banks in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell banker Realty

Scroll Up