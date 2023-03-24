comscore Maui doctor charged in federal prescription drug investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui doctor charged in federal prescription drug investigation

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

A 74-year-old Maui doctor faces four federal counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances after he allegedly illegally prescribed hydrocodone, Xanax and Valium to an undercover federal agent on Maui. Read more

