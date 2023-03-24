comscore Maui Land & Pineapple earned $1.8M in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui Land & Pineapple earned $1.8M in 2022

  By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., which earlier this week announced appointments for its CEO and chairman positions, reported Thursday that its financial results swung to a profit of $1.8 million in 2022 on the strength of land sales and adjustments to its pension plan. Read more

